BX

Fund Update: MEITAV INVESTMENT HOUSE LTD added 117,500 shares of BLACKSTONE GROUP ($BX) to their portfolio

May 12, 2025 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

MEITAV INVESTMENT HOUSE LTD has added 117,500 shares of $BX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BX.

BLACKSTONE GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 986 institutional investors add shares of BLACKSTONE GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 917 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BLACKSTONE GROUP Insider Trading Activity

BLACKSTONE GROUP insiders have traded $BX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN G FINLEY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $3,461,640.
  • RUTH PORAT has made 6 purchases buying 671 shares for an estimated $102,267 and 0 sales.

BLACKSTONE GROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BX stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

BLACKSTONE GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/21/2025
  • Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/10/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

