Fund Update: Mediolanum International Funds Ltd opened a $20.0M position in $ONON stock

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd has opened a new $20.0M position in $ONON, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ONON.
$ONON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 236 institutional investors add shares of $ONON stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 5,563,956 shares (-32.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $304,737,870
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,436,250 shares (+382.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,203,412
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,169,543 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $173,595,870
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 2,892,116 shares (-66.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $158,401,193
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 2,798,794 shares (+136.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,923,032
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,574,941 shares (-97.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,091,408
- ANOMALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,947,762 shares (-89.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,678,924
$ONON Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ONON in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
- HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 11/21/2024
$ONON Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ONON recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ONON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $59.0 on 04/28/2025
- Rick Patel from Raymond James set a target price of $63.0 on 11/21/2024
- Janine Stichter from BTIG set a target price of $64.0 on 11/12/2024
- Richard Edwards from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $57.0 on 11/12/2024
- Joseph Civello from Truist Financial set a target price of $61.0 on 11/12/2024
