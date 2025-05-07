Fund Update: Mediolanum International Funds Ltd opened a $20.0M position in $ONON stock

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd has opened a new $20.0M position in $ONON, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ONON.

$ONON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 236 institutional investors add shares of $ONON stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ONON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ONON in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

$ONON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ONON recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ONON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $59.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Rick Patel from Raymond James set a target price of $63.0 on 11/21/2024

on 11/21/2024 Janine Stichter from BTIG set a target price of $64.0 on 11/12/2024

on 11/12/2024 Richard Edwards from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $57.0 on 11/12/2024

on 11/12/2024 Joseph Civello from Truist Financial set a target price of $61.0 on 11/12/2024

