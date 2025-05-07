Stocks
ONON

Fund Update: Mediolanum International Funds Ltd opened a $20.0M position in $ONON stock

May 07, 2025 — 09:57 am EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd has opened a new $20.0M position in $ONON, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ONON.

$ONON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 236 institutional investors add shares of $ONON stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ONON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ONON in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
  • HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025
  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025
  • Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025
  • Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ONON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ONON forecast page.

$ONON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ONON recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ONON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $59.0 on 04/28/2025
  • Rick Patel from Raymond James set a target price of $63.0 on 11/21/2024
  • Janine Stichter from BTIG set a target price of $64.0 on 11/12/2024
  • Richard Edwards from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $57.0 on 11/12/2024
  • Joseph Civello from Truist Financial set a target price of $61.0 on 11/12/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ONON ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ONON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.