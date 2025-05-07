Fund Update: Mediolanum International Funds Ltd opened a $15.1M position in $DELL stock

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd has opened a new $15.1M position in $DELL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DELL.
$DELL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 669 institutional investors add shares of $DELL stock to their portfolio, and 575 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 5,565,515 shares (-80.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $641,369,948
- NORGES BANK added 3,690,256 shares (+1428.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $425,265,101
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,662,407 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $306,815,782
- MICHAEL & SUSAN DELL FOUNDATION added 2,300,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $265,052,000
- FMR LLC removed 1,949,489 shares (-16.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $224,659,112
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 1,872,262 shares (+163.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $215,759,472
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 1,865,013 shares (+160.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $214,924,098
$DELL Insider Trading Activity
$DELL insiders have traded $DELL stock on the open market 164 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 164 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DELL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- IV (GP), L.L.C. SLTA has made 0 purchases and 75 sales selling 2,954,775 shares for an estimated $364,748,433.
- V (GP), L.L.C. SLTA has made 0 purchases and 75 sales selling 2,954,775 shares for an estimated $364,748,433.
- YVONNE MCGILL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $2,152,535.
- LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. SILVER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,496 shares for an estimated $885,727.
- RADAKOVICH LYNN VOJVODICH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,900 shares for an estimated $356,903.
- BRUNILDA RIOS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 926 shares for an estimated $86,386
$DELL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DELL stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DELL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/04, 11/07 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/28.
$DELL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DELL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/22/2024
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/18/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
