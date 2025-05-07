Fund Update: Mawer Investment Management Ltd. opened a $546.1M position in $BRK.A stock

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. has opened a new $546.1M position in $BRK.A, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BRK.A.
$BRK.A Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 350 institutional investors add shares of $BRK.A stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- M&T BANK CORP removed 296,105 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $236,422,549,968
- BALDWIN WEALTH PARTNERS LLC/MA removed 17,880 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,276,135,808
- CIDEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 10,142 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,097,794,707
- AUTO-OWNERS INSURANCE CO added 9,424 shares (+5643.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,524,513,638
- BRYN MAWR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 7,206 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,753,570,169
- 360 FINANCIAL, INC. added 3,813 shares (+381300.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,596,347,960
- ENGLISH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,484 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,372,325,280
$BRK.A Government Contracts
We have seen $33,632,466 of award payments to $BRK.A over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510708101!COAT,MAN'S: $5,041,190
- 8510695637!TROUSERS,MEN'S: $2,494,018
- 8511083459!COAT,MAN'S: $2,447,903
- FPO CREWMEMBER CONSOLIDATED TRAINING - 2 BASE YEARS WITH 6 OPTION YEAR PERIODS.: $1,994,000
- 22KT GOLD 1/2 AND 1/4 OZ. BLANKS: $1,863,500
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
