Fund Update: Mawer Investment Management Ltd. opened a $523.5M position in $LULU stock

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. has opened a new $523.5M position in $LULU, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LULU.

$LULU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 529 institutional investors add shares of $LULU stock to their portfolio, and 623 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LULU Insider Trading Activity

$LULU insiders have traded $LULU stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LULU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CELESTE BURGOYNE (Pres Americas & Global Guest) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 24,870 shares for an estimated $10,085,719 .

. CALVIN MCDONALD (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,040,000

NICOLE NEUBURGER (Chief Brand Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,508 shares for an estimated $913,756.

$LULU Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LULU stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LULU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 09/03.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

