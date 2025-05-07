Fund Update: Mawer Investment Management Ltd. opened a $212.1M position in $MEDP stock

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. has opened a new $212.1M position in $MEDP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MEDP.

$MEDP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 281 institutional investors add shares of $MEDP stock to their portfolio, and 312 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MEDP Insider Trading Activity

$MEDP insiders have traded $MEDP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN T CARLEY sold 4,003 shares for an estimated $1,383,396

FRED B JR DAVENPORT sold 1,712 shares for an estimated $516,715

STEPHEN P EWALD (General Counsel & Corp. Secy.) purchased 2 shares for an estimated $652

$MEDP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MEDP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEDP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

