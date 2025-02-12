Fund Update: Mawer Investment Management Ltd. opened a $203.2M position in $YUMC stock

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. has opened a new $203.2M position in $YUMC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $YUMC.
$YUMC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 277 institutional investors add shares of $YUMC stock to their portfolio, and 334 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 9,344,803 shares (-61.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $420,703,031
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 5,063,332 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $243,900,702
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 4,219,790 shares (-35.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $189,974,945
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 4,217,960 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,179,133
- FMR LLC added 3,505,053 shares (+4176.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $157,797,486
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,282,342 shares (-22.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $147,771,036
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 2,980,589 shares (+399.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $143,574,972
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$YUMC Insider Trading Activity
$YUMC insiders have traded $YUMC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YUMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DUODUO (HOWARD) HUANG (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,377 shares for an estimated $302,716.
- LEILA ZHANG (Chief Technology Officer) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $133,429
- JOEY WAT (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 3,800 shares for an estimated $129,109
- WARTON WANG (General Manager, KFC) purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $128,266
- ROBERT BLAINE JR AIKEN purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $101,220
- JERRY DING (Chief People Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $50,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $YUMC ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.