Fund Update: Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added 3,398,257 shares of ROBERT HALF INTL ($RHI) to their portfolio

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. has added 3,398,257 shares of $RHI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $RHI.

ROBERT HALF INTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of ROBERT HALF INTL stock to their portfolio, and 303 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ROBERT HALF INTL Insider Trading Activity

ROBERT HALF INTL insiders have traded $RHI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RHI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DIRK A KEMPTHORNE sold 1,032 shares for an estimated $76,729

