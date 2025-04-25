Fund Update: MATHER GROUP, LLC. added 99,834 shares of CINNATI FINANCIAL ($CINF) to their portfolio

MATHER GROUP, LLC. has added 99,834 shares of $CINF to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CINF.
CINNATI FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 364 institutional investors add shares of CINNATI FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 329 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 486,746 shares (+3.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,945,400
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 424,242 shares (-37.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,963,575
- STATE STREET CORP added 390,237 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,077,056
- UBS GROUP AG added 243,300 shares (+44.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,962,210
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC added 241,540 shares (+62.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,709,298
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 232,399 shares (-62.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,395,736
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 224,033 shares (+3.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,193,542
CINNATI FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity
CINNATI FINANCIAL insiders have traded $CINF stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CINF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DIRK J DEBBINK purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $157,187
- NANCY CUNNINGHAM BENACCI purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $136,160
