Fund Update: MATHER GROUP, LLC. added 99,834 shares of CINNATI FINANCIAL ($CINF) to their portfolio

MATHER GROUP, LLC. has added 99,834 shares of $CINF to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CINF.

CINNATI FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 364 institutional investors add shares of CINNATI FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 329 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CINNATI FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

CINNATI FINANCIAL insiders have traded $CINF stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CINF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DIRK J DEBBINK purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $157,187

NANCY CUNNINGHAM BENACCI purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $136,160

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

