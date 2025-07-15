Fund Update: MATHER GROUP, LLC. added 6,364,981 shares of $VMBS to their portfolio

MATHER GROUP, LLC. has added 6,364,981 shares of $VMBS to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VMBS.
$VMBS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 304 institutional investors add shares of $VMBS stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 20,667,626 shares (-28.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $957,117,760
- MATHER GROUP, LLC. added 6,364,981 shares (+6012.2%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $294,953,219
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 4,915,918 shares (-4.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $227,656,162
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 3,095,900 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $143,371,129
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,196,520 shares (+4.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,720,841
- ESSENTIAL PLANNING, LLC. removed 1,643,611 shares (-98.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,115,625
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 1,107,390 shares (+25.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,283,230
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
