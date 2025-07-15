Fund Update: MATHER GROUP, LLC. added 5,947,219 shares of $VGK to their portfolio

MATHER GROUP, LLC. has added 5,947,219 shares of $VGK to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VGK.
$VGK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 402 institutional investors add shares of $VGK stock to their portfolio, and 223 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 8,767,138 shares (+32.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $615,540,758
- MATHER GROUP, LLC. added 5,947,219 shares (+249.4%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $460,909,472
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 4,502,510 shares (-96.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $316,121,227
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,697,961 shares (+25.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $259,633,841
- CHAN ZUCKERBERG INITIATIVE, LLC removed 2,860,916 shares (-81.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $200,864,912
- ANGELES INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC added 2,734,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $191,989,244
- MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEES' RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF MICHIGAN added 2,692,667 shares (+71.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $189,052,150
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
