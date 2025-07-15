Fund Update: MATHER GROUP, LLC. added 5,843,278 shares of $DISV to their portfolio

MATHER GROUP, LLC. has added 5,843,278 shares of $DISV to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DISV.
$DISV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of $DISV stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FOCUS PARTNERS WEALTH added 9,350,011 shares (+215.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $272,272,320
- MATHER GROUP, LLC. added 5,843,278 shares (+455084.0%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $192,302,278
- ABACUS WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC removed 708,844 shares (-66.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $23,328,056
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 659,056 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,191,710
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 451,617 shares (+20509.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,151,087
- FINANCIAL HARVEST, LLC added 448,041 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $14,745,029
- LIBERTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC added 392,125 shares (+209.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,418,680
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $DISV ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.