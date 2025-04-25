Fund Update: MATHER GROUP, LLC. added 1,065,599 shares of LENNOX INTERNATIONAL ($LII) to their portfolio

MATHER GROUP, LLC. has added 1,065,599 shares of $LII to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LII.
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 315 institutional investors add shares of LENNOX INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 281 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MATHER GROUP, LLC. added 1,065,599 shares (+1806100.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $597,619,887
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 775,562 shares (-21.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $472,549,926
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 643,988 shares (+19.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $392,381,888
- BEACON POINTE ADVISORS, LLC added 435,548 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $265,379,396
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 317,937 shares (+55.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $193,719,014
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 268,692 shares (+34.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,714,035
- SEVEN POST INVESTMENT OFFICE LP removed 247,076 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $150,543,406
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $LII stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN D TORRES (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,368 shares for an estimated $1,401,800.
- PRAKASH BEDAPUDI (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold 965 shares for an estimated $596,370
- JOSEPH NASSAB (EVP & Pres., Bldg Climate Sol.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 643 shares for an estimated $398,090.
- TODD J TESKE sold 500 shares for an estimated $337,760
- SHERRY BUCK sold 500 shares for an estimated $330,370
- CHRIS KOSEL (VP-Corp Controller and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 394 shares for an estimated $250,072.
- SHANE D WALL sold 325 shares for an estimated $199,215
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LII in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/03/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for LENNOX INTERNATIONAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LII forecast page.
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LII recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LII in the last 6 months, with a median target of $590.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer set a target price of $600.0 on 04/24/2025
- Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $580.0 on 02/03/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $LII ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.