Fund Update: MATHER GROUP, LLC. added 1,065,599 shares of LENNOX INTERNATIONAL ($LII) to their portfolio

MATHER GROUP, LLC. has added 1,065,599 shares of $LII to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LII.

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 315 institutional investors add shares of LENNOX INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 281 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $LII stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN D TORRES (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,368 shares for an estimated $1,401,800 .

. PRAKASH BEDAPUDI (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold 965 shares for an estimated $596,370

JOSEPH NASSAB (EVP & Pres., Bldg Climate Sol.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 643 shares for an estimated $398,090 .

. TODD J TESKE sold 500 shares for an estimated $337,760

SHERRY BUCK sold 500 shares for an estimated $330,370

CHRIS KOSEL (VP-Corp Controller and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 394 shares for an estimated $250,072 .

. SHANE D WALL sold 325 shares for an estimated $199,215

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LII in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/03/2025

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LII recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LII in the last 6 months, with a median target of $590.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer set a target price of $600.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $580.0 on 02/03/2025

