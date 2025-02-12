Fund Update: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ opened a $687.5M position in $TEAM stock

MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ has opened a new $687.5M position in $TEAM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TEAM.

$TEAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 376 institutional investors add shares of $TEAM stock to their portfolio, and 374 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TEAM Insider Trading Activity

$TEAM insiders have traded $TEAM stock on the open market 1656 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1656 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL CANNON-BROOKES (CEO, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 751 sales selling 985,552 shares for an estimated $216,705,783 .

. SCOTT FARQUHAR has made 0 purchases and 751 sales selling 985,552 shares for an estimated $216,705,584 .

. RAJEEV BASHYAM RAJAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 27,362 shares for an estimated $6,343,853 .

. ANUTTHARA BHARADWAJ (President) has made 0 purchases and 44 sales selling 27,853 shares for an estimated $5,967,577 .

. GENE LIU (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 7,850 shares for an estimated $1,967,891 .

. JOSEPH LEO BINZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 7,343 shares for an estimated $1,574,238 .

. HEATHER MIRJAHANGIR FERNANDEZ has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,250 shares for an estimated $1,302,300.

