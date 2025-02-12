Fund Update: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ opened a $597.4M position in $VRT stock

MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ has opened a new $597.4M position in $VRT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VRT.
$VRT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 671 institutional investors add shares of $VRT stock to their portfolio, and 488 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 11,669,655 shares (-48.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,161,013,975
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 6,891,883 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $782,986,827
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 5,258,157 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $597,379,216
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 3,153,932 shares (+68.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $358,318,214
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,022,841 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $343,424,966
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,310,130 shares (+41.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $229,834,833
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,132,103 shares (-51.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $212,122,927
$VRT Insider Trading Activity
$VRT insiders have traded $VRT stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOHERTY PHILIP O' (Managing Director, E+I) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 1,784,965 shares for an estimated $251,075,166.
- STEVEN REINEMUND has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $13,650,396.
- STEPHEN LIANG (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 86,619 shares for an estimated $11,352,915.
- JAN VAN DOKKUM sold 38,647 shares for an estimated $5,271,102
- ANDERS KARLBORG (EVP, Man., Logistics and Op Ex) sold 39,339 shares for an estimated $5,073,944
- ANAND SANGHI (Pres. Americas) sold 30,914 shares for an estimated $4,373,150
- KARSTEN WINTHER (President, EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 44,924 shares for an estimated $3,593,663.
- JAKKI L. HAUSSLER sold 15,347 shares for an estimated $2,108,353
- ROBIN L WASHINGTON has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $673,509.
$VRT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $VRT stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 10/17 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 11/27, 09/16.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
