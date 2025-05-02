Fund Update: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ opened a $197.4M position in $SPG stock

MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ has opened a new $197.4M position in $SPG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SPG.

$SPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 511 institutional investors add shares of $SPG stock to their portfolio, and 521 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SPG Insider Trading Activity

$SPG insiders have traded $SPG stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 22 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REUBEN S LEIBOWITZ has made 2 purchases buying 947 shares for an estimated $157,827 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALLAN B HUBBARD has made 2 purchases buying 776 shares for an estimated $129,328 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LARRY C GLASSCOCK has made 2 purchases buying 710 shares for an estimated $118,330 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL C. SMITH has made 2 purchases buying 680 shares for an estimated $113,329 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GARY M RODKIN has made 2 purchases buying 433 shares for an estimated $72,165 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GLYN AEPPEL has made 2 purchases buying 411 shares for an estimated $68,498 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEFAN M SELIG has made 2 purchases buying 381 shares for an estimated $63,497 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARTA R STEWART has made 2 purchases buying 361 shares for an estimated $60,163 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PEGGY FANG ROE has made 2 purchases buying 132 shares for an estimated $21,999 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RANDALL J LEWIS has made 2 purchases buying 82 shares for an estimated $13,665 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NINA P JONES has made 2 purchases buying 43 shares for an estimated $7,165 and 0 sales.

$SPG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SPG stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE VICTORIA SPARTZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $65,000 on 04/03, 02/03 and 0 sales.

on 04/03, 02/03 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 03/31.

on 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.

$SPG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

