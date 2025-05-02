Fund Update: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ opened a $151.1M position in $PEGA stock

MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ has opened a new $151.1M position in $PEGA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PEGA.
$PEGA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $PEGA stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 2,174,179 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $151,148,924
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,546,281 shares (+189.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $144,113,389
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 726,186 shares (+5411.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,680,535
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS added 713,976 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,542,563
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 561,807 shares (+398.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,360,412
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 546,506 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,934,359
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 485,348 shares (-69.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,234,433
$PEGA Insider Trading Activity
$PEGA insiders have traded $PEGA stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEGA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALAN TREFLER (C.E.O. & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 189,054 shares for an estimated $13,769,039.
- KENNETH STILLWELL (COO, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 44,399 shares for an estimated $3,959,420.
- RIFAT KERIM AKGONUL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,036,360.
- LEON TREFLER (Chief of Clients and Markets) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,841 shares for an estimated $969,940.
- LARRY WEBER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $267,582.
- EFSTATHIOS A KOUNINIS (SVP of Finance & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,568 shares for an estimated $231,857.
$PEGA Government Contracts
We have seen $501,645 of award payments to $PEGA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ENTERPRISE LICENSES AND MAINTENANCE FOR EPAS BUSINESS PROCESS MANAGEMENT (EBPM)TOOL. COMMERCIAL OFF THE SHE...: $501,645
$PEGA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PEGA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
- Barclays issued a "Positive" rating on 04/24/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
$PEGA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEGA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PEGA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 04/24/2025
- Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $90.0 on 04/23/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
