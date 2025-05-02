Fund Update: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ opened a $151.1M position in $PEGA stock

MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ has opened a new $151.1M position in $PEGA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PEGA.

$PEGA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $PEGA stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PEGA Insider Trading Activity

$PEGA insiders have traded $PEGA stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEGA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN TREFLER (C.E.O. & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 189,054 shares for an estimated $13,769,039 .

. KENNETH STILLWELL (COO, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 44,399 shares for an estimated $3,959,420 .

. RIFAT KERIM AKGONUL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,036,360 .

. LEON TREFLER (Chief of Clients and Markets) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,841 shares for an estimated $969,940 .

. LARRY WEBER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $267,582 .

. EFSTATHIOS A KOUNINIS (SVP of Finance & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,568 shares for an estimated $231,857.

$PEGA Government Contracts

We have seen $501,645 of award payments to $PEGA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$PEGA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PEGA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Barclays issued a "Positive" rating on 04/24/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

$PEGA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEGA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PEGA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $90.0 on 04/23/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

