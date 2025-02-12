Fund Update: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ opened a $110.7M position in $CAG stock

MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ has opened a new $110.7M position in $CAG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CAG.
$CAG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 361 institutional investors add shares of $CAG stock to their portfolio, and 494 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 10,964,895 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $356,578,385
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 3,989,339 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,704,157
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,386,188 shares (+1851.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $110,118,833
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 3,133,200 shares (+106.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $101,891,664
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 2,913,031 shares (-23.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,836,610
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 2,326,211 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $75,648,381
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,052,300 shares (+19.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,951,325
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$CAG Government Contracts
We have seen $777,988 of award payments to $CAG over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010479/4100031386/BUTTERY SPREAD LIGHT TUBS-12/15 OZ: $259,329
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000009923/4100029512/BUTTERY SPREAD LIGHT TUBS-12/15 OZ: $172,886
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010548/4100031578/BUTTERY SPREAD LIGHT TUBS-12/15 OZ: $172,886
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010060/4100029910/BUTTERY SPREAD LIGHT TUBS-12/15 OZ: $86,443
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010208/4100030513/BUTTERY SPREAD LIGHT TUBS-12/15 OZ: $86,443
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CAG ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.