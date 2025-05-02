Fund Update: MARKEL GROUP INC. added 68,510 shares of AIRBNB ($ABNB) to their portfolio

MARKEL GROUP INC. has added 68,510 shares of $ABNB to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ABNB.

AIRBNB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 597 institutional investors add shares of AIRBNB stock to their portfolio, and 533 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AIRBNB Insider Trading Activity

AIRBNB insiders have traded $ABNB stock on the open market 142 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 142 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH GEBBIA has made 0 purchases and 64 sales selling 2,590,868 shares for an estimated $334,873,633 .

. BRIAN CHESKY (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 43 sales selling 915,615 shares for an estimated $133,094,959 .

. NATHAN BLECHARCZYK (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 378,471 shares for an estimated $57,147,076 .

. ELINOR MERTZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 79,086 shares for an estimated $11,298,230 .

. ARISTOTLE N BALOGH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 43,888 shares for an estimated $6,065,031 .

. DAVID C BERNSTEIN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $137,000

AIRBNB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ABNB stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABNB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.

on 01/24. REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.

AIRBNB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABNB in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/16/2025

AIRBNB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABNB recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ABNB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $137.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $180.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $101.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Stephen Ju from UBS set a target price of $143.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Tom White from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $131.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI set a target price of $155.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $107.0 on 11/08/2024

