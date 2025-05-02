Fund Update: MARKEL GROUP INC. added 42,000 shares of FRANCO-NEVADA ($FNV) to their portfolio

MARKEL GROUP INC. has added 42,000 shares of $FNV to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FNV.
FRANCO-NEVADA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 225 institutional investors add shares of FRANCO-NEVADA stock to their portfolio, and 238 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. added 1,650,358 shares (+49.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $194,065,597
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,116,063 shares (-58.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,237,848
- FIL LTD removed 1,115,041 shares (-10.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,117,671
- BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP removed 950,353 shares (-74.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,752,009
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 884,305 shares (-25.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $139,331,095
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 855,943 shares (+78.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,650,337
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 828,166 shares (+246.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,384,039
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
FRANCO-NEVADA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FNV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for FRANCO-NEVADA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FNV forecast page.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $FNV ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.