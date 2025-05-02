Fund Update: MARKEL GROUP INC. added 13,000 shares of LINDE PLC ($LIN) to their portfolio

MARKEL GROUP INC. has added 13,000 shares of $LIN to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LIN.

LINDE PLC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 930 institutional investors add shares of LINDE PLC stock to their portfolio, and 833 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LINDE PLC Insider Trading Activity

LINDE PLC insiders have traded $LIN stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUILLERMO BICHARA (Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,218 shares for an estimated $4,251,433 .

. JUERGEN NOWICKI (Executive VP, Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,782 shares for an estimated $3,117,142 .

. DAVID P STRAUSS (Executive VP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,695 shares for an estimated $2,126,934 .

. ROBERT L WOOD sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $1,323,154

BINOD PATWARI (Senior Vice President - APAC) sold 1,400 shares for an estimated $640,570

PAULA ROSPUT REYNOLDS purchased 100 shares for an estimated $44,134

LINDE PLC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LIN stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.

on 03/24. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 01/13.

on 02/25, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.

LINDE PLC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LIN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/17/2024

