Fund Update: MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE opened a $81.1M position in $IYJ stock

MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE has opened a new $81.1M position in $IYJ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IYJ.
$IYJ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $IYJ stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 622,991 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,100,968
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 135,212 shares (-93.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,601,898
- MORGAN STANLEY added 57,171 shares (+6.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,633,471
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 33,685 shares (+24.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,385,113
- ROYAL FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC added 32,627 shares (+50.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,247,382
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 28,267 shares (+99.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,679,798
- SCS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 20,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,603,600
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
