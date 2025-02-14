Fund Update: MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE opened a $79.7M position in $IWO stock

MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE has opened a new $79.7M position in $IWO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IWO.
$IWO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 437 institutional investors add shares of $IWO stock to their portfolio, and 332 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT CORP added 681,480 shares (+1423.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $196,143,573
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 482,035 shares (+4483.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,739,313
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 476,774 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $135,403,816
- FMR LLC added 381,261 shares (+134.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,734,541
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 348,440 shares (+22494.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,288,000
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 276,821 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,674,620
- US BANCORP \DE\ removed 201,832 shares (-42.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,091,286
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.