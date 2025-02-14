Fund Update: MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE opened a $50.4M position in $XLC stock

MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE has opened a new $50.4M position in $XLC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $XLC.
$XLC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 499 institutional investors add shares of $XLC stock to their portfolio, and 430 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 3,178,089 shares (-38.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $307,670,796
- CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. removed 2,746,071 shares (-97.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $265,847,133
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,884,144 shares (-4.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $170,326,617
- RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES removed 1,296,802 shares (-27.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $117,230,900
- BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $90,400,000
- CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT CORP added 936,637 shares (+29.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,675,827
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 787,017 shares (+8.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,191,115
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
