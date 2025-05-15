Fund Update: MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 1,396,090 shares of $IYF to their portfolio

MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE has added 1,396,090 shares of $IYF to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IYF.
$IYF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of $IYF stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD added 1,535,804 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,315,481
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 1,396,090 shares (+1366.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $157,548,756
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP removed 1,062,029 shares (-95.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,849,972
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC removed 362,774 shares (-35.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,939,045
- WASHINGTON TRUST CO removed 159,139 shares (-66.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,958,836
- PGIM CUSTOM HARVEST LLC added 137,864 shares (+27.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,557,952
- GDS WEALTH MANAGEMENT removed 132,559 shares (-96.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,959,283
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
