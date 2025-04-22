Fund Update: MANNING & NAPIER ADVISORS LLC opened a $74.9M position in $CDW stock

MANNING & NAPIER ADVISORS LLC has opened a new $74.9M position in $CDW, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CDW.
$CDW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 351 institutional investors add shares of $CDW stock to their portfolio, and 494 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 2,173,501 shares (-63.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $378,276,114
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,823,788 shares (+906.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $317,412,063
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 1,749,492 shares (-65.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $304,481,587
- AMUNDI removed 1,708,356 shares (-61.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $297,322,278
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,372,874 shares (+17349.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $238,934,990
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 1,294,167 shares (-27.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $225,236,824
- CANTILLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,281,644 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $223,057,321
$CDW Government Contracts
We have seen $296,799,789 of award payments to $CDW over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- RED HAT UNLIMITED LICENSE AGREEMENT: $24,348,253
- ANNUAL RENEWAL FOR AIT PORTION OF THE ORACLE ELA LICENSES: $10,371,316
- ESC ORACLE SOFTWARE MAINTENANCE RENEWAL FOR THE DELPHI SYSTEM: $8,835,072
- OPTIPLEX MICRO FORM FACTOR PLUS 7020: $8,758,809
- ITAR-25-1565 SLI#: 56218 ZSCALER FOR GOVERNMENT - VPN: $8,348,461
$CDW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CDW stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
