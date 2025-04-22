Fund Update: MANNING & NAPIER ADVISORS LLC opened a $72.0M position in $DHR stock

MANNING & NAPIER ADVISORS LLC has opened a new $72.0M position in $DHR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DHR.

$DHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 857 institutional investors add shares of $DHR stock to their portfolio, and 1,168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DHR Insider Trading Activity

$DHR insiders have traded $DHR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL RASKAS (SVP - Corporate Development) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,688 shares for an estimated $8,218,556 .

. BRIAN W ELLIS (Senior Vice President - GC) sold 5,700 shares for an estimated $1,277,541

ALAN G SPOON sold 550 shares for an estimated $113,553

$DHR Government Contracts

We have seen $177,924,990 of award payments to $DHR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$DHR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DHR stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$DHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DHR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

$DHR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DHR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $260.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Catherine Ramsey Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $231.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $260.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $250.0 on 01/15/2025

on 01/15/2025 Subbu Nambi from Guggenheim set a target price of $275.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Doug Schenkel from Wolfe Research set a target price of $285.0 on 10/31/2024

