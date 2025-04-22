Fund Update: MANNING & NAPIER ADVISORS LLC opened a $127.9M position in $CMG stock

MANNING & NAPIER ADVISORS LLC has opened a new $127.9M position in $CMG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CMG.

$CMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 777 institutional investors add shares of $CMG stock to their portfolio, and 645 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CMG Insider Trading Activity

$CMG insiders have traded $CMG stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS E GARNER (Chief Customer & Techlgy Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 149,247 shares for an estimated $8,790,663 .

. LAURIE SCHALOW (Chief Corp Affairs, Food Sft) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,250 shares for an estimated $1,383,995 .

. CHRISTOPHER W BRANDT (Chief Brand Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,200,248

JAMIE MCCONNELL (Chief Accountg & Admin Officer) sold 11,319 shares for an estimated $664,426

MAURICIO GUTIERREZ purchased 9,400 shares for an estimated $498,200

$CMG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMG stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CMG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/05/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

$CMG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMG recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CMG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $65.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 David Palmer from Evercore ISI set a target price of $72.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Logan Reich from RBC Capital set a target price of $70.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Jake Bartlett from Truist Financial set a target price of $72.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $56.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Alton Stump from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $58.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $60.0 on 10/30/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

