Fund Update: MAI Capital Management opened a $81.7M position in $VGSH stock

MAI Capital Management has opened a new $81.7M position in $VGSH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VGSH.
$VGSH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 428 institutional investors add shares of $VGSH stock to their portfolio, and 400 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 23,351,829 shares (+163.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,358,609,411
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 4,447,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $258,749,732
- MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEES' RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF MICHIGAN removed 3,351,994 shares (-93.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $195,019,010
- PARTNERS CAPITAL INVESTMENT GROUP, LLP removed 2,477,998 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $144,169,923
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,663,108 shares (-33.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,759,623
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,451,428 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,444,081
- MAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 1,404,040 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,687,047
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
