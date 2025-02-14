Fund Update: MAI Capital Management opened a $75.6M position in $VCSH stock

MAI Capital Management has opened a new $75.6M position in $VCSH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VCSH.
$VCSH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 624 institutional investors add shares of $VCSH stock to their portfolio, and 569 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JAPAN SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY AGENCY removed 6,419,866 shares (-43.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $500,813,746
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 3,795,445 shares (-82.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $296,082,664
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 3,628,300 shares (+1284.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $288,159,586
- PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD removed 3,250,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $253,532,500
- VARMA MUTUAL PENSION INSURANCE CO removed 2,180,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $170,061,800
- PRUDENTIAL PLC removed 2,034,524 shares (-9.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $158,713,217
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,889,414 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $150,057,259
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $VCSH ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.