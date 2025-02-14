Fund Update: MAI Capital Management opened a $142.7M position in $SGOV stock

MAI Capital Management has opened a new $142.7M position in $SGOV, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SGOV.
$SGOV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 423 institutional investors add shares of $SGOV stock to their portfolio, and 339 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 3,017,140 shares (+9893.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $302,679,484
- MAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 1,422,922 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $142,747,535
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 1,210,719 shares (+40.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $121,459,330
- GENEOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC. added 1,139,955 shares (+1715.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,360,285
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 820,171 shares (-47.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $82,607,623
- ELM PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 819,640 shares (+237.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,226,284
- RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES added 719,741 shares (+61.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $72,492,313
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
