Fund Update: MAI Capital Management added 78,368 shares of SMUCKER (JM) ($SJM) to their portfolio

May 15, 2025 — 01:37 pm EDT

MAI Capital Management has added 78,368 shares of $SJM to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SJM.

SMUCKER (JM) Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 345 institutional investors add shares of SMUCKER (JM) stock to their portfolio, and 456 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SMUCKER (JM) Insider Trading Activity

SMUCKER (JM) insiders have traded $SJM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SJM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TUCKER H MARSHALL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,022 shares for an estimated $682,296.
  • JILL R PENROSE (Chief People Officer) sold 5,117 shares for an estimated $594,902
  • JEANNETTE L KNUDSEN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,700 shares for an estimated $298,485
  • TARANG AMIN purchased 875 shares for an estimated $100,511

SMUCKER (JM) Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SJM stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SJM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

