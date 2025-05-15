Fund Update: MAI Capital Management added 78,368 shares of SMUCKER (JM) ($SJM) to their portfolio

MAI Capital Management has added 78,368 shares of $SJM to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SJM.
SMUCKER (JM) Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 345 institutional investors add shares of SMUCKER (JM) stock to their portfolio, and 456 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,312,375 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $155,398,323
- ILEX CAPITAL PARTNERS (UK) LLP added 959,208 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,627,984
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 756,928 shares (+480.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,352,911
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 744,711 shares (+70.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,007,575
- FMR LLC added 716,564 shares (+19.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,848,343
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB added 611,111 shares (+44.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,361,653
- JUNTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 505,876 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,707,065
SMUCKER (JM) Insider Trading Activity
SMUCKER (JM) insiders have traded $SJM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SJM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TUCKER H MARSHALL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,022 shares for an estimated $682,296.
- JILL R PENROSE (Chief People Officer) sold 5,117 shares for an estimated $594,902
- JEANNETTE L KNUDSEN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,700 shares for an estimated $298,485
- TARANG AMIN purchased 875 shares for an estimated $100,511
SMUCKER (JM) Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SJM stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SJM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/10 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
