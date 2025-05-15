Fund Update: MAI Capital Management added 220,183 shares of $DYNF to their portfolio

MAI Capital Management has added 220,183 shares of $DYNF to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DYNF.
$DYNF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 392 institutional investors add shares of $DYNF stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 3,675,148 shares (+5.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $179,200,216
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 3,210,527 shares (+12.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $156,545,296
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,903,948 shares (+17.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $141,596,504
- ENVESTNET PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS, INC. removed 2,554,574 shares (-26.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $124,561,028
- SOFI WEALTH, LLC added 2,393,294 shares (+4546.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $116,697,015
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 2,339,887 shares (+54.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,092,890
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 1,403,541 shares (+51.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,436,659
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $DYNF ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.