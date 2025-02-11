Fund Update: LPL Financial LLC opened a $60.7M position in $HYTR stock

LPL Financial LLC has opened a new $60.7M position in $HYTR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HYTR.
$HYTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $HYTR stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 2,792,973 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,663,373
- COUNTERPOINT MUTUAL FUNDS LLC removed 264,200 shares (-77.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,738,424
- WORLD EQUITY GROUP, INC. added 23,838 shares (+40.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $517,761
- ATRIA INVESTMENTS, INC removed 17,076 shares (-29.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $370,890
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 15,922 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $353,127
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 11,189 shares (+38.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $248,156
- GLOBAL RETIREMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 8,530 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $185,271
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
