Fund Update: LPL Financial LLC opened a $23.3M position in $GGUS stock

LPL Financial LLC has opened a new $23.3M position in $GGUS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GGUS.
$GGUS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $GGUS stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 472,386 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,321,696
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 258,903 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,782,041
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 129,137 shares (-2.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,040,420
- CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS added 60,142 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,969,210
- ENVESTNET PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS, INC. added 47,142 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,327,400
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 23,752 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,294,935
- ADVISORS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 11,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $648,776
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $GGUS ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.