Fund Update: LPL Financial LLC opened a $14.7M position in $BALI stock

LPL Financial LLC has opened a new $14.7M position in $BALI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BALI.
$BALI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $BALI stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 487,257 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,739,524
- EWG ELEVATE INC. added 218,299 shares (+50.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,603,544
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 190,536 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,763,714
- U.S. CAPITAL WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC added 181,076 shares (+303.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,477,549
- ASSETMARK, INC added 163,240 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,938,010
- ENVESTNET PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS, INC. added 89,848 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,717,902
- 3EDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP removed 71,933 shares (-58.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,175,973
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
