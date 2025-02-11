Fund Update: LPL Financial LLC opened a $14.7M position in $BALI stock

LPL Financial LLC has opened a new $14.7M position in $BALI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BALI.

$BALI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $BALI stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

