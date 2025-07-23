Fund Update: Louisiana State Employees Retirement System opened a $4.7M position in $OKTA stock

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has opened a new $4.7M position in $OKTA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $OKTA.

$OKTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 409 institutional investors add shares of $OKTA stock to their portfolio, and 325 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OKTA Insider Trading Activity

$OKTA insiders have traded $OKTA stock on the open market 72 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 72 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACQUES FREDERIC KERREST has made 0 purchases and 41 sales selling 1,141,170 shares for an estimated $108,840,960 .

. TODD MCKINNON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 234,289 shares for an estimated $26,537,888 .

. LARISSA SCHWARTZ (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 29,852 shares for an estimated $3,111,532 .

. BRETT TIGHE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,333,048 .

. ERIC ROBERT KELLEHER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,913 shares for an estimated $2,141,150 .

. JONATHAN JAMES ADDISON (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 16,032 shares for an estimated $1,538,792.

$OKTA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OKTA stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKTA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/29.

on 05/29. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/09, 04/08, 04/04 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/29.

$OKTA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OKTA in the last several months. We have seen 18 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

WestPark Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

$OKTA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OKTA recently. We have seen 32 analysts offer price targets for $OKTA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Arete Research set a target price of $83.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Todd Weller from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $127.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Gabriela Borges from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $137.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Mike Cikos from Needham set a target price of $125.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Casey Ryan from WestPark Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Richard Davis from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $115.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $130.0 on 05/28/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

