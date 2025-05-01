Fund Update: Louisiana State Employees Retirement System opened a $3.7M position in $ENTG stock

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has opened a new $3.7M position in $ENTG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ENTG.
$ENTG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 276 institutional investors add shares of $ENTG stock to their portfolio, and 326 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MOUNTAINEER PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 10,944,734 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,084,185,350
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 4,136,898 shares (-86.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $361,895,837
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 3,520,997 shares (+235.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $308,016,817
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,826,463 shares (+33.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $279,989,424
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,146,235 shares (-32.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $212,606,039
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. added 2,111,801 shares (+329.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $209,195,007
- NORGES BANK added 1,943,678 shares (+76.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $192,540,742
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ENTG Insider Trading Activity
$ENTG insiders have traded $ENTG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CLINTON M. HARIS (SVP & President, APS Division) sold 12,652 shares for an estimated $1,352,751
- OLIVIER BLACHIER (SVP, Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,486 shares for an estimated $155,126.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ENTG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ENTG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENTG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY purchased up to $15,000 on 02/17.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$ENTG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENTG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/05/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ENTG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ENTG forecast page.
$ENTG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENTG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ENTG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bhavesh Lodaya from BMO Capital set a target price of $135.0 on 11/05/2024
- Charles Shi from Needham set a target price of $120.0 on 11/05/2024
- Aleksey Yefremov from KeyBanc set a target price of $154.0 on 11/05/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ENTG ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.