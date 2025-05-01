Fund Update: Louisiana State Employees Retirement System opened a $3.7M position in $ENTG stock

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has opened a new $3.7M position in $ENTG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ENTG.

$ENTG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 276 institutional investors add shares of $ENTG stock to their portfolio, and 326 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ENTG Insider Trading Activity

$ENTG insiders have traded $ENTG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLINTON M. HARIS (SVP & President, APS Division) sold 12,652 shares for an estimated $1,352,751

OLIVIER BLACHIER (SVP, Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,486 shares for an estimated $155,126.

$ENTG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ENTG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENTG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY purchased up to $15,000 on 02/17.

$ENTG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENTG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/05/2024

$ENTG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENTG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ENTG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bhavesh Lodaya from BMO Capital set a target price of $135.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Charles Shi from Needham set a target price of $120.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Aleksey Yefremov from KeyBanc set a target price of $154.0 on 11/05/2024

