Fund Update: Louisiana State Employees Retirement System opened a $10.3M position in $SHOP stock

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has opened a new $10.3M position in $SHOP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SHOP.

$SHOP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 692 institutional investors add shares of $SHOP stock to their portfolio, and 683 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SHOP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SHOP stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHOP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.

on 04/03. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 02/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/19.

$SHOP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHOP in the last several months. We have seen 16 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

CIBC issued a "Outperformer" rating on 07/18/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/14/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

$SHOP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHOP recently. We have seen 29 analysts offer price targets for $SHOP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Justin Patterson from Keybanc set a target price of $145.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Todd Coupland from CIBC set a target price of $145.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Parker Lane from Stifel set a target price of $110.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Scott Berg from Needham set a target price of $135.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Colin Sebastian from Baird set a target price of $120.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $125.0 on 06/16/2025

