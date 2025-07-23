Fund Update: Louisiana State Employees Retirement System opened a $10.3M position in $SHOP stock

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has opened a new $10.3M position in $SHOP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SHOP.
$SHOP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 692 institutional investors add shares of $SHOP stock to their portfolio, and 683 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC added 8,646,159 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $825,535,261
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 7,892,382 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $753,564,633
- FMR LLC added 5,507,642 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $525,869,658
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,597,678 shares (+19.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $438,986,295
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 4,550,721 shares (+128.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $434,502,841
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 4,036,326 shares (+324.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $385,388,406
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 3,898,764 shares (-6.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $372,253,986
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $SHOP Data Alerts
Sign Up
$SHOP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SHOP stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHOP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 02/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/19.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$SHOP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHOP in the last several months. We have seen 16 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- CIBC issued a "Outperformer" rating on 07/18/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/14/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025
- DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SHOP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SHOP forecast page.
$SHOP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHOP recently. We have seen 29 analysts offer price targets for $SHOP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 07/22/2025
- Justin Patterson from Keybanc set a target price of $145.0 on 07/22/2025
- Todd Coupland from CIBC set a target price of $145.0 on 07/18/2025
- Parker Lane from Stifel set a target price of $110.0 on 07/15/2025
- Scott Berg from Needham set a target price of $135.0 on 07/14/2025
- Colin Sebastian from Baird set a target price of $120.0 on 07/14/2025
- Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $125.0 on 06/16/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $SHOP ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.