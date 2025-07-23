Stocks
SHOP

Fund Update: Louisiana State Employees Retirement System opened a $10.3M position in $SHOP stock

July 23, 2025 — 11:34 am EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has opened a new $10.3M position in $SHOP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SHOP.

$SHOP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 692 institutional investors add shares of $SHOP stock to their portfolio, and 683 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC added 8,646,159 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $825,535,261
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 7,892,382 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $753,564,633
  • FMR LLC added 5,507,642 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $525,869,658
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,597,678 shares (+19.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $438,986,295
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 4,550,721 shares (+128.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $434,502,841
  • JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 4,036,326 shares (+324.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $385,388,406
  • BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 3,898,764 shares (-6.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $372,253,986

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SHOP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SHOP stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHOP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SHOP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHOP in the last several months. We have seen 16 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • CIBC issued a "Outperformer" rating on 07/18/2025
  • Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/14/2025
  • Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025
  • DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025
  • JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SHOP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SHOP forecast page.

$SHOP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHOP recently. We have seen 29 analysts offer price targets for $SHOP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 07/22/2025
  • Justin Patterson from Keybanc set a target price of $145.0 on 07/22/2025
  • Todd Coupland from CIBC set a target price of $145.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Parker Lane from Stifel set a target price of $110.0 on 07/15/2025
  • Scott Berg from Needham set a target price of $135.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Colin Sebastian from Baird set a target price of $120.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $125.0 on 06/16/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $SHOP ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News

Stocks mentioned

SHOP

