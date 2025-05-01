Fund Update: Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added 19,400 shares of TELEFLEX ($TFX) to their portfolio

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has added 19,400 shares of $TFX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TFX.

TELEFLEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 252 institutional investors add shares of TELEFLEX stock to their portfolio, and 292 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TELEFLEX Government Contracts

We have seen $1,925,549 of award payments to $TFX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

TELEFLEX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TFX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

TELEFLEX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TFX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TFX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $173.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Anthony Petrone from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $155.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $191.0 on 03/05/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $TFX ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.