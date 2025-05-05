Fund Update: LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC opened a $41.2M position in $DAL stock

LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC has opened a new $41.2M position in $DAL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DAL.

$DAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 566 institutional investors add shares of $DAL stock to their portfolio, and 535 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DAL Insider Trading Activity

$DAL insiders have traded $DAL stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD H BASTIAN (Chief Executive Officer) sold 91,710 shares for an estimated $6,405,943

RAHUL D SAMANT (EVP & Chief Info Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 74,593 shares for an estimated $4,864,387 .

. GLEN W HAUENSTEIN (President) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,502,360

WILLIAM C CARROLL (SVP, Fin & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,713 shares for an estimated $2,307,075 .

. JOANNE D SMITH (EVP & Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,867 shares for an estimated $1,527,392 .

. ALLISON C AUSBAND (EVP & Chief Cust Exper Officer) sold 7,510 shares for an estimated $470,306

$DAL Government Contracts

We have seen $11,942,597 of award payments to $DAL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$DAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DAL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/13.

$DAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DAL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/13/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

$DAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DAL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $42.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $46.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Michael Linenberg from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $82.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $83.0 on 11/15/2024

