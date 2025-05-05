Fund Update: LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC opened a $41.2M position in $DAL stock

LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC has opened a new $41.2M position in $DAL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DAL.
$DAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 566 institutional investors add shares of $DAL stock to their portfolio, and 535 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 5,392,592 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $326,251,816
- ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 4,769,500 shares (-98.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $288,554,750
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,561,324 shares (-17.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $215,460,102
- SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP removed 3,511,855 shares (-54.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $212,467,227
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 3,427,248 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $207,348,504
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,205,078 shares (+7.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $139,741,400
- NINETY ONE UK LTD added 3,098,237 shares (+1469.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $135,083,133
$DAL Insider Trading Activity
$DAL insiders have traded $DAL stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDWARD H BASTIAN (Chief Executive Officer) sold 91,710 shares for an estimated $6,405,943
- RAHUL D SAMANT (EVP & Chief Info Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 74,593 shares for an estimated $4,864,387.
- GLEN W HAUENSTEIN (President) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,502,360
- WILLIAM C CARROLL (SVP, Fin & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,713 shares for an estimated $2,307,075.
- JOANNE D SMITH (EVP & Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,867 shares for an estimated $1,527,392.
- ALLISON C AUSBAND (EVP & Chief Cust Exper Officer) sold 7,510 shares for an estimated $470,306
$DAL Government Contracts
We have seen $11,942,597 of award payments to $DAL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CIVIL RESERVE AIR FLEET - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $1,300,757
- TO PROVIDE HEAVYWEIGHT DELIVERY SERVICES FOR DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS: $714,549
- CIVIL RESERVE AIR FLEET - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $660,597
- TO PROVIDE HEAVYWEIGHT DELIVERY SERVICES FOR DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS: $440,845
- IGF:OT:IGF DOMESTIC CHARTER - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $439,096
$DAL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DAL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/13.
$DAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DAL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/13/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024
$DAL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DAL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $42.0 on 04/07/2025
- Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $46.0 on 04/01/2025
- Michael Linenberg from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $82.0 on 01/13/2025
- Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $83.0 on 11/15/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
