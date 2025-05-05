Stocks
EIX

Fund Update: LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC opened a $33.3M position in $EIX stock

May 05, 2025 — 04:17 pm EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC has opened a new $33.3M position in $EIX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EIX.

$EIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 417 institutional investors add shares of $EIX stock to their portfolio, and 424 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EIX Insider Trading Activity

$EIX insiders have traded $EIX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JEANNE BELIVEAU-DUNN sold 3,288 shares for an estimated $178,666
  • PETER J. TAYLOR sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $104,100
  • KEITH TRENT sold 0 shares for an estimated $78
  • MARIA C. RIGATTI (EXEC. VP AND CFO) sold 0 shares for an estimated $74
  • ERICA S BOWMAN (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 0 shares for an estimated $42

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EIX Government Contracts

We have seen $1,475,798 of award payments to $EIX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$EIX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EIX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EIX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$EIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EIX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EIX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EIX forecast page.

$EIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EIX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $67.0 on 01/23/2025
  • Gregg Orrill from UBS set a target price of $87.0 on 12/19/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $EIX ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

EIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.