Fund Update: LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC opened a $33.3M position in $EIX stock

LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC has opened a new $33.3M position in $EIX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EIX.

$EIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 417 institutional investors add shares of $EIX stock to their portfolio, and 424 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EIX Insider Trading Activity

$EIX insiders have traded $EIX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEANNE BELIVEAU-DUNN sold 3,288 shares for an estimated $178,666

PETER J. TAYLOR sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $104,100

KEITH TRENT sold 0 shares for an estimated $78

MARIA C. RIGATTI (EXEC. VP AND CFO) sold 0 shares for an estimated $74

ERICA S BOWMAN (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 0 shares for an estimated $42

$EIX Government Contracts

We have seen $1,475,798 of award payments to $EIX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$EIX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EIX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EIX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$EIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EIX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025

$EIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EIX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $67.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Gregg Orrill from UBS set a target price of $87.0 on 12/19/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

