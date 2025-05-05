Fund Update: LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC opened a $33.3M position in $EIX stock

LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC has opened a new $33.3M position in $EIX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EIX.
$EIX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 417 institutional investors add shares of $EIX stock to their portfolio, and 424 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 5,374,322 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $316,655,052
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,674,022 shares (+11.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $275,393,376
- ATLAS INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS (UK) LTD. removed 3,696,431 shares (-71.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $295,123,051
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 2,643,571 shares (+364.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $211,062,708
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 2,016,017 shares (+53.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,958,797
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,890,374 shares (-41.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $150,927,460
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,673,204 shares (+149.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $133,588,607
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$EIX Insider Trading Activity
$EIX insiders have traded $EIX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEANNE BELIVEAU-DUNN sold 3,288 shares for an estimated $178,666
- PETER J. TAYLOR sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $104,100
- KEITH TRENT sold 0 shares for an estimated $78
- MARIA C. RIGATTI (EXEC. VP AND CFO) sold 0 shares for an estimated $74
- ERICA S BOWMAN (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 0 shares for an estimated $42
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EIX Government Contracts
We have seen $1,475,798 of award payments to $EIX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- NEW TASK ORDER FOR ELECTRIC SERVICES AT THE RICHARD NIXON LIBRARY. IGF::OT::IGF FOR OTHER FUNCTIONS: $656,833
- IGF::OT::IGF IMPLEMENTATION OF UTILITY ENERGY SERVICES CONTRACT (UESC) AT PALMDALE, CA (ZLA): $466,456
- IGF::OT::IGF: UESC PHASE 2-ENERGY CONSERVATION MEASURES PROJECT AT PRL-SW IRVINE CA: $352,509
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$EIX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EIX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EIX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$EIX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EIX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EIX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EIX forecast page.
$EIX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EIX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $67.0 on 01/23/2025
- Gregg Orrill from UBS set a target price of $87.0 on 12/19/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $EIX ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.