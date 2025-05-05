Fund Update: LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC opened a $19.8M position in $WBA stock

LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC has opened a new $19.8M position in $WBA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WBA.
$WBA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 355 institutional investors add shares of $WBA stock to their portfolio, and 480 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 12,071,483 shares (-16.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $134,838,465
- UBS GROUP AG added 10,746,093 shares (+375.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,261,047
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 5,036,300 shares (+186.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,988,679
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,844,753 shares (-85.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,201,545
- 8 KNOTS MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,830,910 shares (-53.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,742,390
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,602,175 shares (+44.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,608,292
- WEALTHQUEST CORP added 3,442,846 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,456,589
$WBA Insider Trading Activity
$WBA insiders have traded $WBA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEFANO PESSINA (Executive Chairman of Board) has made 1 purchase buying 832,258 shares for an estimated $9,163,160 and 1 sale selling 832,258 shares for an estimated $9,163,160.
$WBA Government Contracts
We have seen $70,444,091 of award payments to $WBA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PROCURE TABLET CAPSULE AUTOMATION WITH SUPPORTING AUTOMATED PACKING STATIONS TO INCLUDE COMPLETE INSTALLATI...: $37,338,839
- ICATT: $12,589,130
- 8510836952!PHARMACY AUTOMATION MAINTENANCE: $5,634,906
- A PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN THE AGREEMENT RECIPIENT, WALGREENS, AND BIOMEDICAL ADVANCED RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ...: $3,468,614
- COVERS PRESCRIPTION SERVICES FOR THE MASHPEE SERVICE UNIT, LOCKPORT SERVICE AND SHINNECOCK SERVICE UNIT.: $2,029,971
$WBA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WBA stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.
$WBA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WBA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WBA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Elizabeth Anderson from Industrial Alliance Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 01/10/2025
- Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $9.0 on 12/04/2024
