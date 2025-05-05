Stocks
WBA

Fund Update: LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC opened a $19.8M position in $WBA stock

May 05, 2025 — 04:17 pm EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC has opened a new $19.8M position in $WBA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WBA.

$WBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 355 institutional investors add shares of $WBA stock to their portfolio, and 480 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 12,071,483 shares (-16.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $134,838,465
  • UBS GROUP AG added 10,746,093 shares (+375.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,261,047
  • TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 5,036,300 shares (+186.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,988,679
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,844,753 shares (-85.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,201,545
  • 8 KNOTS MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,830,910 shares (-53.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,742,390
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,602,175 shares (+44.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,608,292
  • WEALTHQUEST CORP added 3,442,846 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,456,589

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WBA Insider Trading Activity

$WBA insiders have traded $WBA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STEFANO PESSINA (Executive Chairman of Board) has made 1 purchase buying 832,258 shares for an estimated $9,163,160 and 1 sale selling 832,258 shares for an estimated $9,163,160.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WBA Government Contracts

We have seen $70,444,091 of award payments to $WBA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$WBA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WBA stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$WBA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WBA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WBA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Elizabeth Anderson from Industrial Alliance Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 01/10/2025
  • Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $9.0 on 12/04/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $WBA ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

WBA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.