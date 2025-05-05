Fund Update: LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC opened a $19.8M position in $WBA stock

LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC has opened a new $19.8M position in $WBA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WBA.

$WBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 355 institutional investors add shares of $WBA stock to their portfolio, and 480 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WBA Insider Trading Activity

$WBA insiders have traded $WBA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEFANO PESSINA (Executive Chairman of Board) has made 1 purchase buying 832,258 shares for an estimated $9,163,160 and 1 sale selling 832,258 shares for an estimated $9,163,160.

$WBA Government Contracts

We have seen $70,444,091 of award payments to $WBA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$WBA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WBA stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.

on 02/26. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.

$WBA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WBA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WBA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Elizabeth Anderson from Industrial Alliance Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $9.0 on 12/04/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

