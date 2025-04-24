Fund Update: LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP/MA added 29,497 shares of SYNOPSYS ($SNPS) to their portfolio

LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP/MA has added 29,497 shares of $SNPS to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SNPS.
SYNOPSYS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 618 institutional investors add shares of SYNOPSYS stock to their portfolio, and 563 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,360,296 shares (-33.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $660,233,266
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,045,326 shares (+21.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $507,359,427
- NORGES BANK removed 857,101 shares (-41.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $416,002,541
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 784,152 shares (-39.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $380,596,014
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 494,198 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $239,863,941
- FMR LLC removed 472,031 shares (-13.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $229,104,966
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 426,183 shares (-28.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $206,852,180
SYNOPSYS Insider Trading Activity
SYNOPSYS insiders have traded $SNPS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD S. MAHONEY (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,838 shares for an estimated $10,544,205.
- GEUS AART DE (EXECUTIVE CHAIR) sold 15,705 shares for an estimated $6,979,652
- SASSINE GHAZI (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 11,366 shares for an estimated $5,270,968
SYNOPSYS Government Contracts
We have seen $913,800 of award payments to $SNPS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SYNOPSYS ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION (EDA) TO DESIGN, FABRICATE, ASSEMBLE, BUILD, TEST, EVALUATE, VERIFY, ...: $203,377
- PURCHASE OF SEMICONDUCTOR SIMULATION SOFTWARE: $119,529
- SYNOPSYS RENEWAL: $115,732
- TO RENEW CODE V/ETD: $112,238
- SYNOPSIS BASE LICENSE AND MAINTENANCE: $94,656
SYNOPSYS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SNPS stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNPS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 12/09.
SYNOPSYS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNPS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/05/2024
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
