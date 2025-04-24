Fund Update: LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP/MA added 19,977 shares of PARKER-HANNIFIN ($PH) to their portfolio

LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP/MA has added 19,977 shares of $PH to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PH.
PARKER-HANNIFIN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 706 institutional investors add shares of PARKER-HANNIFIN stock to their portfolio, and 667 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP added 3,606,809 shares (+58.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,294,038,728
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 1,139,265 shares (+116370.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $724,606,717
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 1,137,564 shares (+99.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $723,524,830
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 673,302 shares (+7.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $428,240,271
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 657,475 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $418,173,824
- FMR LLC removed 590,440 shares (-14.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $375,537,553
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 402,161 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $255,786,460
PARKER-HANNIFIN Insider Trading Activity
PARKER-HANNIFIN insiders have traded $PH stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH R LEONTI (VP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) sold 5,877 shares for an estimated $3,708,622
- JENNIFER A PARMENTIER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,906 shares for an estimated $3,457,196.
- ANDREW D ROSS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,864 shares for an estimated $3,434,180.
- MARK J HART (EVP-HR & External Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,957 shares for an estimated $2,791,268.
- ROBERT W MALONE (VP & Pres.-Filtration Grp.) sold 3,945 shares for an estimated $2,762,446
- THOMAS C GENTILE (VP-Global Supply Chain) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,430 shares for an estimated $1,703,825.
- DINU J PAREL (VP & Chief Digital & Info Off.) sold 1,762 shares for an estimated $1,232,325
- BEREND BRACHT (VP & Pres.- Motion Sys. Grp.) sold 1,551 shares for an estimated $1,084,598
- JAMES VERRIER sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $825,981
- JOSEPH SCAMINACE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,121 shares for an estimated $783,983.
- MARK T CZAJA (VP & Chief Tech. & Innov. Off.) sold 375 shares for an estimated $266,947
- ANGELA R IVES (VP & Controller) sold 187 shares for an estimated $118,773
PARKER-HANNIFIN Government Contracts
We have seen $225,968,830 of award payments to $PH over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ACTUATORS PBL: $56,098,725
- ACTUATORS PBL: $36,323,386
- ACQUISITION OF 240 EACH SPARES: $23,973,931
- MANUFACTURING AND REMANUFACTURING OF VALVES, PUMPS, FUEL NOZZLES, SENSORS, AND INDICATORS TO SUPPORT MULTIP...: $10,014,959
- SPARES: $9,589,200
PARKER-HANNIFIN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PH stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $80,000 on 03/27, 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
PARKER-HANNIFIN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PH in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024
PARKER-HANNIFIN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $750.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $750.0 on 03/10/2025
- Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $710.0 on 01/07/2025
- Amit Mehrotra from UBS set a target price of $842.0 on 11/13/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
