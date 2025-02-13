Fund Update: Liontrust Investment Partners LLP opened a $22.5M position in $EXPE stock

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP has opened a new $22.5M position in $EXPE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EXPE.

$EXPE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 394 institutional investors add shares of $EXPE stock to their portfolio, and 424 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EXPE Insider Trading Activity

$EXPE insiders have traded $EXPE stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARIANE GORIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,244 shares for an estimated $10,368,989 .

. DARA KHOSROWSHAHI has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $9,968,525 .

. ROBERT J DZIELAK (Chief Legal Officer & Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,555 shares for an estimated $3,400,705 .

. LANCE A SOLIDAY (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,452 shares for an estimated $2,179,583.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

