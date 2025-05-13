Fund Update: Liontrust Investment Partners LLP opened a $114.0M position in $BDX stock

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP has opened a new $114.0M position in $BDX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BDX.

$BDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 691 institutional investors add shares of $BDX stock to their portfolio, and 816 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BDX Insider Trading Activity

$BDX insiders have traded $BDX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROLAND GOETTE (EVP and President, EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,121 shares for an estimated $1,130,528 .

. MICHAEL DAVID GARRISON (EVP & President, Medical) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,914 shares for an estimated $869,504 .

. SHANA CAROL NEAL (EVP and Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,575 shares for an estimated $594,550 .

. RICHARD BYRD (EVP & President Interventional) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,399 shares for an estimated $541,895 .

. DAVID SHAN (EVP and Chief ISC Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $450,375 .

. JEFFREY WILLIAM HENDERSON purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $350,430

BERTRAM L SCOTT sold 700 shares for an estimated $159,593

$BDX Government Contracts

We have seen $67,079,011 of award payments to $BDX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$BDX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BDX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.

$BDX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BDX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

