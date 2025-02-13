Fund Update: Liontrust Investment Partners LLP opened a $111.8M position in $CNM stock

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP has opened a new $111.8M position in $CNM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CNM.

$CNM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $CNM stock to their portfolio, and 251 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CNM Insider Trading Activity

$CNM insiders have traded $CNM stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN O LECLAIR (Chief Executive Officer) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $10,976,180

BRADFORD A COWLES (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,422,447 .

. MARK G WHITTENBURG (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,281,293 .

. JOHN R SCHALLER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 60,452 shares for an estimated $3,057,062 .

. JEFFREY D GILES (EVP, Corporate Department) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,367,865

MARGARET NEWMAN sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $828,687

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CNM ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.