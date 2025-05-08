Fund Update: LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC opened a $61.4M position in $ADBE stock

LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC has opened a new $61.4M position in $ADBE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ADBE.

$ADBE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,271 institutional investors add shares of $ADBE stock to their portfolio, and 1,446 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ADBE Insider Trading Activity

$ADBE insiders have traded $ADBE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT BELSKY (Chief Strategy Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,741 shares for an estimated $2,046,258 .

. DAVID A RICKS purchased 2,250 shares for an estimated $998,946

DANIEL DURN (EVP & CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,300 shares for an estimated $507,758 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AMY BANSE sold 606 shares for an estimated $333,300

JILLIAN FORUSZ (SVP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 796 shares for an estimated $321,395.

$ADBE Government Contracts

We have seen $51,209 of award payments to $ADBE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$ADBE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ADBE stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 05/05, 04/09, 02/12, 12/24, 11/20 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 04/09, 02/12, 12/24, 11/20 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

on 03/03. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 01/13.

on 02/25, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

$ADBE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADBE in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

$ADBE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADBE recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ADBE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $500.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $500.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Matthew Swanson from RBC Capital set a target price of $480.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $495.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $515.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $600.0 on 03/07/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

