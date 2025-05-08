Fund Update: LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC opened a $61.4M position in $ADBE stock

LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC has opened a new $61.4M position in $ADBE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ADBE.
$ADBE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,271 institutional investors add shares of $ADBE stock to their portfolio, and 1,446 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,903,393 shares (-46.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,291,080,799
- FMR LLC removed 2,023,001 shares (-20.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $899,588,084
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,409,625 shares (-56.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $626,832,045
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 1,386,710 shares (-52.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $616,642,202
- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD added 1,216,351 shares (+1482.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $466,507,099
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 1,041,103 shares (-24.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $462,957,682
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 1,040,591 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $399,097,866
$ADBE Insider Trading Activity
$ADBE insiders have traded $ADBE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT BELSKY (Chief Strategy Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,741 shares for an estimated $2,046,258.
- DAVID A RICKS purchased 2,250 shares for an estimated $998,946
- DANIEL DURN (EVP & CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,300 shares for an estimated $507,758 and 0 sales.
- AMY BANSE sold 606 shares for an estimated $333,300
- JILLIAN FORUSZ (SVP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 796 shares for an estimated $321,395.
$ADBE Government Contracts
We have seen $51,209 of award payments to $ADBE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SOPFTWARE: $31,290
- USAID/SA - 09 X ADOBE MONTHLY RENEWAL SUBSCRIPTION AND 1 X NEW ADOBE LICENSE FOR ANGOLA.: $10,200
- SOFTWARE: $9,718
$ADBE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ADBE stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 05/05, 04/09, 02/12, 12/24, 11/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
$ADBE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADBE in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025
$ADBE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADBE recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ADBE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $500.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $500.0 on 04/23/2025
- Matthew Swanson from RBC Capital set a target price of $480.0 on 04/14/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $495.0 on 03/13/2025
- An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $515.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $600.0 on 03/07/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
