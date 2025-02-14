Fund Update: LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC added 992,780 shares of ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS -CL B ($RCI) to their portfolio

LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC has added 992,780 shares of $RCI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $RCI.
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS -CL B Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS -CL B stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 3,980,525 shares (+371.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $160,056,910
- CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. added 3,881,136 shares (+45.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,267,309
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 3,717,487 shares (+123.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,238,375
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 3,252,287 shares (-60.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $130,774,460
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 2,701,058 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $108,609,542
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 2,486,453 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,408,700
- QUADRATURE CAPITAL LTD added 2,310,000 shares (+7857.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,986,300
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $RCI ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.